📋 Johnston, IA admin jobs with multiple flexible roles

Johnston has a nice mix of office roles right now, from front desk to higher-level support. Good options here if you like organizing, planning, and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Canteen (Compass Group)

Canteen (Compass Group) Location: Johnston, IA ( Vylor Ceres Cafe – 7000 Northwest 62nd Ave )

Johnston, IA ( ) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 7:00 am–3:30 pm

, Monday–Friday, Pay: $21.00–$23.00 per hour

Office admin role inside a food-service setting: lots of computer work, scheduling, HR support, and helping the kitchen and catering teams stay organized. Comes with shift meals, PTO, paid holidays, sick pay, benefits, and free parking.

Employer: Fritz Insurance

Location: Hybrid remote in Johnston, IA 50131

Hybrid remote in Type: Part-time , about 15 hours per week

, about Pay: $25–$30 per hour (posting also lists $26.53–$31.96 per hour)

Mix of high-level business support and personal assistant work for a small insurance business owner. You’ll help with planning, hiring, events, and some home/errand tasks, with a steady weekly schedule and some flexibility.

Employer: WesleyLife

Location: Johnston, IA

Johnston, IA Type: Likely full-time (not clearly stated)

Likely (not clearly stated) Pay: Not listed

Front desk concierge and office hub role at a mission-driven senior services organization. You’ll greet visitors, manage calls and mail, handle supplies and building needs, and support multiple leaders with calendars, meetings, and projects.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.