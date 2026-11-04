📣 Johnston, IA Sales & Marketing – Multiple Media Coordinator Roles

Johnston’s marketing scene is busy right now, especially around paid media. If you’re organized, love campaign details, and enjoy working with different teams, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mindlance

Mindlance Location: Johnston, IA (onsite only)

Type: Full-time, Contract (24 months)

Salary: Not listed

Own the day-to-day setup and tracking of paid media campaigns so everything launches on time and correctly. Good fit if you have a marketing or agency background, strong project management skills, and want a long contract with clear responsibilities across creative, trafficking, and reporting.

Employer: KYYBA Inc

Location: Johnston, IA (onsite only)

Type: Full-time, Contract (12+ months, possible extension)

Salary: $25–$30/hr (W2)

Coordinate paid media campaigns from planning through launch, keeping details updated and flagging risks. Nice option if you want steady daytime hours (1st shift, 8am–4:30pm), clear hourly pay, and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and a long-term assignment with potential hire by the client.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Location: Johnston, IA

Type: Full-time, Contract

Salary: $30.41/hr (non-exempt, OT eligible)

Handle the full operational side of paid media: campaign setup, creative trafficking, print buys, and monthly performance metrics. Great if you want a clear hourly rate, overtime eligibility, and access to a broad benefits package (health, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and more) while building experience in media operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.