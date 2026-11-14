📢 Farm bus tours coming to Johnston County next May

Starting next May, the Johnston County Visitors Bureau and Johnston County Cooperative Extension will launch new agritourism bus tours that take people straight to working farms, local growers, and agricultural businesses across Johnston County.

The tours will offer hands-on, curated experiences that highlight the county’s agricultural heritage and give participating farms new customers and revenue. The bus tours will pay farms upfront, with tour money flowing directly to the participating farms.

Tourism is already big business here: in 2025, visitors spent $337.3 million in Johnston County, supporting over 2,180 local jobs and bringing money into restaurants, hotels, farms, attractions, and small businesses.

The Visitors Bureau is promoting the new tours to bus tour operators around the country and working with a specialized marketing team focused on bus tour sales leads.

If you enjoy local food, farms, and rural scenery, keep an eye out for details on these farm bus tours launching next May.