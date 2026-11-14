🚨 Protect yourself from rising Medicare scams in Johnston County

Medicare fraud is increasing, and scammers are working hard to get your Medicare number so they can bill for fake services, often things like catheter supplies.

Here’s how to protect yourself:

Don’t answer calls from numbers you don’t know. Scam callers often sell your number to others if you pick up.

Scam callers often sell your number to others if you pick up. Never give your Medicare number to someone who calls, texts, emails, or shows up uninvited.

to someone who calls, texts, emails, or shows up uninvited. Be wary of offers for “more benefits,” “free services,” or “new Medicare cards.” These are common scam pitches.

These are common scam pitches. Read your Medicare Summary Notices (MSNs) carefully and check every charge. Since Jan. 1, 2026 , paper MSNs are only mailed twice a year unless you use an online MyMedicare account.

carefully and check every charge. Since , paper MSNs are only mailed unless you use an online account. Keep a health care journal of your doctor visits and services so you can compare it to your statements.

of your doctor visits and services so you can compare it to your statements. If something looks off, ask questions.

If you think you’ve been scammed:

Call North Carolina Senior Medicare Patrol/SHIIP: 855-408-1212

Or call 1-800-MEDICARE

In Johnston County, you can also contact Community & Senior Services, 1363 W. Market St., Smithfield, at 919-934-6066 and ask for SHIIP help.

Share this info with friends and family so other seniors don’t get caught by these scams.