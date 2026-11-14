Johnson Creek’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings for people who like hands-on, technical work. If you’re good with precision and machines, these are worth a look.

Employer: AreOnePath

AreOnePath Location: Johnson Creek, WI

Type: Full-time

Category: CNC / Machining

Set up and dial in CNC lathes and mills for both short- and long-run jobs. You’ll read blueprints, select tooling, load programs, tweak speeds and feeds, and use precision tools to hold tight tolerances while keeping production safe, steady, and efficient.

Employer: MasterMold LLC

Location: Johnson Creek, WI

Type: Full-time (3- or 4-day workweek)

Full-time (3- or 4-day workweek) Pay: Starting at $22/hour+, higher with experience; shift premiums available

Hands-on quality role using CMMs, KEYENCE, FARO Arms, and precision gauges to inspect parts and solve problems. Great fit if you like tech, detail work, and a 3- or 4-day workweek with strong pay and room to grow in manufacturing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—local employers often train people who show effort and solid basics.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.