undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Johnson Creek Retail: Multiple Store Manager & Seasonal Roles
Johnson Creek’s outlet and retail scene is busy, and stores are staffing up for steady traffic and the coming season. If you like helping customers and don’t mind being on your feet, there are several solid options right now.
Associate Manager-1 – Ralph Lauren
- Employer: Ralph Lauren
- Location: Johnson Creek, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the General Manager at a major lifestyle brand, helping with sales strategy, talent development, and day-to-day store operations. Good fit if you have retail management experience and want a leadership role in a high-profile, fast-paced store.
Full-Time Assistant Store Manager – Daily Thread
- Employer: Daily Thread
- Location: Johnson Creek, WI
- Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on assistant manager role where you drive sales, coach the team, and handle opening/closing, inventory, and visual merchandising. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, product discounts, wellness programs, monthly bonus potential, and 401(k).
Seasonal Task Associate – Ulta Beauty
- Employer: Ulta Beauty
- Location: Johnson Creek, WI
- Type: Full-time seasonal
- Salary: Not listed
Seasonal role focused on stocking, shipment, and store standards to keep the beauty floor looking great. Good if you enjoy staying busy, can lift up to 25 lbs, and want flexible hours including early mornings, evenings, and weekends.
Sales Manager (Part Time) – Carter’s
- Employer: Carter’s
- Location: Johnson Creek, WI, US
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the floor at a popular kids’ clothing store, greeting growing families and coaching the team while handling key-holder and "Leader on Duty" tasks. Offers flexible schedules, product discounts, development programs, and education support (GED/bachelor’s tuition-free options).
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each posting has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.