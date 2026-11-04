🛒 Johnson Creek Retail: Multiple Store Manager & Seasonal Roles

Johnson Creek’s outlet and retail scene is busy, and stores are staffing up for steady traffic and the coming season. If you like helping customers and don’t mind being on your feet, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Location: Johnson Creek, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the General Manager at a major lifestyle brand, helping with sales strategy, talent development, and day-to-day store operations. Good fit if you have retail management experience and want a leadership role in a high-profile, fast-paced store.

Employer: Daily Thread

Location: Johnson Creek, WI

Type: Full-time (32–40 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on assistant manager role where you drive sales, coach the team, and handle opening/closing, inventory, and visual merchandising. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, product discounts, wellness programs, monthly bonus potential, and 401(k).

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Johnson Creek, WI

Type: Full-time seasonal

Salary: Not listed

Seasonal role focused on stocking, shipment, and store standards to keep the beauty floor looking great. Good if you enjoy staying busy, can lift up to 25 lbs, and want flexible hours including early mornings, evenings, and weekends.

Employer: Carter’s

Location: Johnson Creek, WI, US

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the floor at a popular kids’ clothing store, greeting growing families and coaching the team while handling key-holder and "Leader on Duty" tasks. Offers flexible schedules, product discounts, development programs, and education support (GED/bachelor’s tuition-free options).

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each posting has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.