Horns & Hoops fundraiser set for Nov. 7 at JCHS

The 1st Annual JCHS Cheer Horns & Hoops Fundraiser will take place on November 7 at Johnson County High School, with men’s and women’s half-court divisions for co-ed teams ages 14 and up. Teams may have up to five players, and the entry fee is $30 per player, with all proceeds going to the JCHS Cheer program. To register a team, contact Taylor Shaw at tshaw@jocoed.net.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Johnson County Tennessee Department of Education