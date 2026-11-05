Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN

Horns & Hoops fundraiser set for Nov. 7 at JCHS

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PQBnu_1Gp4tdrU00

The 1st Annual JCHS Cheer Horns & Hoops Fundraiser will take place on November 7 at Johnson County High School, with men’s and women’s half-court divisions for co-ed teams ages 14 and up. Teams may have up to five players, and the entry fee is $30 per player, with all proceeds going to the JCHS Cheer program. To register a team, contact Taylor Shaw at tshaw@jocoed.net.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Johnson County Tennessee Department of Education

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments