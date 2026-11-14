Johnson City has a nice mix of retail and call center roles right now, from indoor phone work to active store jobs with solid benefits.

Here are several customer service and retail openings hiring in Johnson City, TN:

Employer: Advanced Call Center Technologies, LLC

Advanced Call Center Technologies, LLC Location: Johnson City, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Call center role handling inbound calls about billing, payments, fraud alerts, internet/cell service, and mortgages. Good fit if you like problem-solving, can multitask on a computer, and want steady hours in a climate-controlled office.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1080

Location: 3111 Browns Mill Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $14–$27 per hour + possible premiums ($0.35–$3.00/hr) and performance incentives

Health & Beauty associates stock shelves, set up seasonal displays, and help shoppers find what they need. Comes with access to medical, vision, dental, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) if you meet eligibility.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3829

Location: 2915 W Market St, Johnson City, TN 37604

Type: Part-time (mid-shift, closing)

(mid-shift, closing) Pay: $14–$27 per hour + possible premiums ($0.35–$3.00/hr) and performance incentives

Cart attendants keep carts clean and ready, bring them in from the lot, and help keep the front of the store tidy. Good if you like staying active and don’t mind working outside in all weather, with access to the same Walmart benefits and education perks if eligible.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Johnson City, TN

Type: Full-time, daytime

Pay: Not listed

Daytime role building displays, updating signs and prices, and keeping products easy to find. Offers weekday schedule (for most roles), health insurance options, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount, plus chances to learn trade skills.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.