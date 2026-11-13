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Johnson City
Blanket donation drive runs Nov. 16–Dec. 14
9 days ago
The Hotels with Heart Donation Drive will run in Johnson City from November 16 through December 14, collecting new blankets at participating Johnson City hotels to support The Salvation Army Johnson City Corps and local neighbors in need. Residents are asked to drop off new blankets at any listed hotel location during the drive to help share warmth this holiday season.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Visit Johnson City
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