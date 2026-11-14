Johnson City’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across clinics, hospitals, and labs. Here are several solid openings, from entry-level tech roles to advanced clinical careers.

Employer: Gentiva Hospice

Gentiva Hospice Location: Johnson City, TN

Type: Flex / Per Diem (nights/weekends/on‑call likely)

Flex / Per Diem (nights/weekends/on‑call likely) Salary: Not listed

This role is all about one‑on‑one hospice care in patients’ homes or facilities—supporting both patients and families at end of life. You’ll lead the care plan, work with a full interdisciplinary team, and get competitive pay, 401(k) with match, PTO, medical/dental/vision, mileage reimbursement or fleet vehicle, tuition help, and free CEUs.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – James H. Quillen VA Medical Center

Location: Johnson City, TN

Type: Full-time, Permanent

Salary: $50,460 – $97,087 per year (GS‑7 to GS‑11)

Work in a VA lab doing high‑level diagnostic testing, quality control, and instrument troubleshooting for veteran care. This job offers Education Debt Reduction Program (up to $200,000 in student loan repayment), federal benefits, pension, 401(k) with up to 5% match, 37–50 days paid time off, parental leave, and childcare subsidy.

(Also listed on LinkedIn under the same title/employer – it’s the same role.)

Employer: LifeStance Health

Location: Johnson City, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (productivity-based, “above market” per posting)

Provide outpatient therapy for adults and/or kids with a mix of in‑person and telehealth sessions. Highlights include flexible schedule, strong work/life balance focus, sign‑on bonus, full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k with match, paid parental leave, holidays), modern offices, and full admin support.

Employer: Heartland Dental (Simple Smiles practice)

Location: Johnson City, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Guaranteed base with uncapped earning potential (exact numbers not listed)

Lead a modern general practice with full clinical autonomy, advanced tech (iTero, WaveOne Gold, AI tools), and a strong support team. Perks include PTO, health benefits, retirement plans, stock opportunities, heavy CE and mentorship, and a Doctor Mastery Program toward FAGD.

Employer: Proud Moments ABA

Location: Johnson City, TN

Type: Part-time (potential for full-time in center)

(potential for full-time in center) Salary: Not listed

Great entry point into behavioral health—no prior ABA experience needed. You’ll get paid training, work 1:1 with kids on the autism spectrum in a center setting, and have access to career growth plus benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k) if you move into full-time.

Employer: Life Well Cadence Laboratories / Life Well Pharmacy

Location: Johnson City, TN

Type: Full-time, On-site

Salary: Not listed

If you’re solid with blood draws and like patient contact, this lab role offers steady hours and hands‑on work. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.