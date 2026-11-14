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🏥 Johnson City TN Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles From Entry-Level to $97K
Johnson City’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across clinics, hospitals, and labs. Here are several solid openings, from entry-level tech roles to advanced clinical careers.
Registered Nurse – Hospice RN / RN Case Manager
- Employer: Gentiva Hospice
- Location: Johnson City, TN
- Type: Flex / Per Diem (nights/weekends/on‑call likely)
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about one‑on‑one hospice care in patients’ homes or facilities—supporting both patients and families at end of life. You’ll lead the care plan, work with a full interdisciplinary team, and get competitive pay, 401(k) with match, PTO, medical/dental/vision, mileage reimbursement or fleet vehicle, tuition help, and free CEUs.
Clinical Laboratory Scientist
- Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – James H. Quillen VA Medical Center
- Location: Johnson City, TN
- Type: Full-time, Permanent
- Salary: $50,460 – $97,087 per year (GS‑7 to GS‑11)
Work in a VA lab doing high‑level diagnostic testing, quality control, and instrument troubleshooting for veteran care. This job offers Education Debt Reduction Program (up to $200,000 in student loan repayment), federal benefits, pension, 401(k) with up to 5% match, 37–50 days paid time off, parental leave, and childcare subsidy.
(Also listed on LinkedIn under the same title/employer – it’s the same role.)
Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT)
- Employer: LifeStance Health
- Location: Johnson City, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (productivity-based, “above market” per posting)
Provide outpatient therapy for adults and/or kids with a mix of in‑person and telehealth sessions. Highlights include flexible schedule, strong work/life balance focus, sign‑on bonus, full benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k with match, paid parental leave, holidays), modern offices, and full admin support.
General Dentist – Simple Smiles
- Employer: Heartland Dental (Simple Smiles practice)
- Location: Johnson City, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Guaranteed base with uncapped earning potential (exact numbers not listed)
Lead a modern general practice with full clinical autonomy, advanced tech (iTero, WaveOne Gold, AI tools), and a strong support team. Perks include PTO, health benefits, retirement plans, stock opportunities, heavy CE and mentorship, and a Doctor Mastery Program toward FAGD.
Behavior Technician – Willing to Train
- Employer: Proud Moments ABA
- Location: Johnson City, TN
- Type: Part-time (potential for full-time in center)
- Salary: Not listed
Great entry point into behavioral health—no prior ABA experience needed. You’ll get paid training, work 1:1 with kids on the autism spectrum in a center setting, and have access to career growth plus benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k) if you move into full-time.
Phlebotomist – Full Time
- Employer: Life Well Cadence Laboratories / Life Well Pharmacy
- Location: Johnson City, TN
- Type: Full-time, On-site
- Salary: Not listed
If you’re solid with blood draws and like patient contact, this lab role offers steady hours and hands‑on work. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, and paid time off.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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