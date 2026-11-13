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🛒 Johnson City Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
Johnson City’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands hiring for both front-line and leadership roles. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.
Mobile Associate, Store‑in‑Store – Retail Sales (Part‑Time)
- Employer: T‑Mobile
- Location: Johnson City, TN
- Type: Part‑time
- Pay: $18/hr base + $5/hr training pay; at least $20/hr with incentives
Help customers inside a partner retail store, demo phones and plans, and use digital tools to get people set up on T‑Mobile. Comes with strong benefits (even part‑time), stock grants, and clear paths to move up after your first 90 days.
Cashier (Full‑Time)
- Employer: Northern Tool + Equipment
- Location: Johnson City, TN
- Type: Full‑time
- Pay: $13.00 – $18.90/hr, plus incentives for protection plans and credit cards
Be the friendly face at checkout, ring up sales, and help keep the front of the store running smoothly. Good fit if you like tools, want steady hours, and like the idea of benefits, employee discounts, and a Daily Pay option.
Retail Store Manager
- Employer: T‑Mobile
- Location: Johnson City, TN
- Type: Full‑time
- Base Pay Range: $55,200 – $99,525
- Total Target Cash (with incentives): $73,600 – $132,700
Lead a full T‑Mobile retail store: hire and coach the team, hit sales goals, and keep operations tight. This one’s for experienced retail leaders who want strong pay, bonuses, and a full benefits package.
If something here feels close but not perfect, still click through—each listing has more detail on schedules, benefits, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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