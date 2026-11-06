🏥 Johnson City TN Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings

Johnson City’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level caregiving to advanced clinical roles. If you’re looking to stay local and grow your career, these openings cover a wide range of skills and schedules.

Employer: The US Oncology Network (Tennessee Cancer Specialists)

Location: Johnson City, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in an oncology clinic supporting providers and patients through their cancer journey. Great fit if you like fast-paced, hands-on work and building relationships with patients while keeping their charts and visits running smoothly.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Johnson City, TN

Type: Full-time (GS-11 to GS-13)

Salary: Competitive federal pay (grade-based)

Provide assessment and therapy for Veterans, with options for individual, group, and family treatment. This role is EDRP-eligible (up to $200,000 in student loan repayment) and comes with strong federal benefits, paid leave, and retirement.

Employer: At Home Healthcare of Middle Tennessee

Location: Johnson City, TN (Bristol area clients)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$17.00/hour

Non-medical, in-home care helping clients with daily living, errands, and companionship. No experience needed—they provide free training and offer flexible scheduling plus health, dental, vision, PTO, and parental leave.

Employer: At Home Healthcare of Middle Tennessee

Location: Johnson City, TN (Kingsport area clients)

Type: Internship / Entry-level

Pay: $16.00–$17.00/hour

Similar to the Bristol role, but focused on Kingsport-area clients. Great way to get started in caregiving with paid training, flexible hours, and benefits while working one-on-one in clients’ homes.

Employer: The Greens at Erwin

Location: Erwin, TN (commutable from Johnson City)

Type: Full-time & Part-time, 12-hour shifts (Days & Nights)

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus for day shift

Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Skilled nursing and rehab setting with same-day pay options, shift differentials, and career growth into leadership roles. Ideal if you want steady 12-hour shifts and long-term care experience.

Employer: UnitedRx

Location: Johnson City, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00–$18.00/hour

Closed-door long-term care pharmacy role (no retail chaos) entering and clarifying medication orders. 7-on / 7-off overnight schedule plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO; PTCB certification and TN tech license required.

Employer: National HealthCare Corporation (NHC Johnson City)

Location: Johnson City, TN

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Salary: Not listed

Work with medical records for a skilled nursing facility, handling coding, scanning, audits, and record requests. Requires CCA, CCS, CPC, RHIA, or RHIT certification, with health, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Location: Johnson City, TN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Days, 7:30 a.m.–8:00 p.m.

Salary: Competitive VA Nurse pay scale

Inpatient mental health RN role focused on recovery-oriented, patient-centered care for Veterans. Comes with VA Nurse Total Rewards: up to 50 days paid time off/year, federal pension, 401(k) with up to 5% match, and EDRP eligibility for student loan repayment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are open to different experience levels and shifts.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.