🔧 Johnson City Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Johnson City has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping big systems running and don’t mind getting your hands dirty. Here are a few strong options worth a look.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Johnson City, TN

Type: Full-time (Federal)

Salary: Not listed

Work in the boiler and chiller plants at the VA medical center, keeping steam, chilled water, and emergency water systems running safely. This role is very hands-on: rounds of the plant, monitoring controls and alarms, water treatment, and some heavy lifting, with responsibility for nights and weekend shifts at times.

Employer: DC Army National Guard

Location: Johnson City, TN

Type: Part-time (Guard / requires enlistment)

Salary: Drill pay varies; most new members earn about $200–$250 per drill weekend (per listing)

Maintain and repair AC units, heaters, refrigeration, and other electrical equipment for the Guard. You get paid to train, can qualify for tuition help, GI Bill, retirement benefits, and loan repayment, and build skills that transfer to civilian maintenance and repair jobs.

Employer: Atech

Location: Johnson City, TN (on the road)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.00 – $44.00 per hour

Service commercial hot and cold foodservice equipment across the region for a long-established Tennessee company. This one is ideal if you have 5+ years’ experience, strong troubleshooting skills, and want benefits, a company vehicle and gas card, 401(k), and paid time off while working from a new, modern facility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and more local openings tend to pop up once you start looking.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.