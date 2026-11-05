🚧 Johnson City TN Construction Jobs with Multiple Openings

Johnson City’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work. Here are a few local roles where you can earn, learn, and stay active on the job.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: Johnson City, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Entry-level role where you learn fire sprinkler installation on commercial and industrial sites while getting paid. Good fit if you’re 18+, can lift up to 70 lbs, don’t mind ladders and lifts, and want to grow through an approved apprenticeship program with benefits.

Employer: Hyder Paving & Concrete

Location: Johnson City, TN

Type: Full-time (30–60 hours/week expected)

(30–60 hours/week expected) Pay: $20.00 – $28.00 per hour

Help build and repair roads by raking, spreading, and leveling asphalt on active construction sites. Great if you like outdoor work, can handle heavy lifting, and want to be around paving equipment with chances to support highway and civil infrastructure projects.

Employer: Reids Precision Plumbing LLC

Location: Johnson City, TN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00 per hour (based on experience & tools)

Hands-on plumbing role doing installs, repairs, and maintenance on construction and remodel jobs. You’ll need a reliable vehicle, valid driver’s license, and be open to some after-hours emergency work, with room to grow as you build your skills.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has other openings listed too. Keep your resume handy and apply while these spots are still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.