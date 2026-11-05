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Johnson City

🎓 Johnson City TN Education Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

2 days ago
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Johnson City has some nice options right now if you love teaching or coaching others. These roles are all local and focused on helping people grow, from infants to adults in the gym.

Infant Educator/Caregiver

  • Employer: Acquire4Hire
  • Location: Johnson City, TN
  • Type: Full-time
  • Salary: Not listed

Care for infants (about 4–12 months) in a safe, nurturing classroom. You’ll handle daily care, follow an age-appropriate curriculum, and keep close communication with parents. Paid leave and sick leave are included.

Educator Preschool

  • Employer: Acquire4Hire
  • Location: Johnson City, TN
  • Type: Full-time
  • Salary: Not listed

Teach preschoolers with play-based lessons that build early academic and social skills. This role is great if you have an early childhood degree and want to plan your own activities. Comes with paid leave and sick leave.

Group Training Coach

  • Employer: Misfits Fitness
  • Location: Johnson City, TN
  • Type: Contract / As needed
  • Pay: $25.00 per hour

Coach group fitness classes and possibly semi-private or 1:1 training. Flexible schedule with mornings, evenings, and weekends, plus free classes, gym membership, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to grow or adjust hours. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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