🎓 Johnson City TN Education Jobs – Multiple Local Openings

Johnson City has some nice options right now if you love teaching or coaching others. These roles are all local and focused on helping people grow, from infants to adults in the gym.

Employer: Acquire4Hire

Acquire4Hire Location: Johnson City, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Care for infants (about 4–12 months) in a safe, nurturing classroom. You’ll handle daily care, follow an age-appropriate curriculum, and keep close communication with parents. Paid leave and sick leave are included.

Employer: Acquire4Hire

Acquire4Hire Location: Johnson City, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach preschoolers with play-based lessons that build early academic and social skills. This role is great if you have an early childhood degree and want to plan your own activities. Comes with paid leave and sick leave.

Employer: Misfits Fitness

Misfits Fitness Location: Johnson City, TN

Type: Contract / As needed

Pay: $25.00 per hour

Coach group fitness classes and possibly semi-private or 1:1 training. Flexible schedule with mornings, evenings, and weekends, plus free classes, gym membership, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s room to grow or adjust hours. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.