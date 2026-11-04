🔧 Johnson City TN Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings

Johnson City has some solid building and grounds roles right now, especially in healthcare and senior living. Good fit if you like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and safe.

Employer: Crothall Healthcare

Crothall Healthcare Location: Johnson City, TN (Ballad Health – Johnson City Medical Center)

(Ballad Health – Johnson City Medical Center) Pay: $17.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Days and hours vary; must be able to work day and evening shifts; details at interview

You’ll handle floor care in a hospital setting – stripping, waxing, buffing, and using industrial equipment on hard floors and carpets. Prior floor care experience is preferred, and there’s clear opportunity for growth plus a full benefits package for full-time staff.

Employer: Crothall Healthcare

Crothall Healthcare Location: Johnson City, TN (Ballad Health – Johnson City Medical Center)

(Ballad Health – Johnson City Medical Center) Pay: $15.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 7:00 am – 3:30 pm, rotating weekends and holidays

No experience needed for this hospital housekeeping role, just a good work ethic and comfort with cleaning patient rooms and public areas. Comes with growth potential and access to medical, dental, vision, retirement, and other benefits for full-time employees.

Employer: Brookdale Senior Living

Location: Johnson City, TN

Pay: Not listed (base pay depends on skills and experience)

Not listed (base pay depends on skills and experience) Type: Full-time (and possibly part-time)

You’ll clean common areas and residents’ apartments while interacting with seniors in a friendly way. Brookdale offers a full suite of benefits for eligible full-time staff, plus things like early access to earned wages, tuition reimbursement, and 401(k).

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.