The Johnson City Fire Department is urging residents to close bedroom doors before going to sleep to slow the spread of smoke, heat, and flames in a house fire and give more time to escape or wait for rescue. People are also advised to test smoke alarms inside every bedroom, outside sleeping areas, and on every level of the home, and to have a home escape plan with two ways out of each room and a family meeting place outside. If fire blocks your way out, keep the door closed, call 911, and signal for help from a window.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Johnson City Fire Department - NY