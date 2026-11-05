🏥 Johnson City NY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Up to $397K

Johnson City’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, especially around United Health Services and Guthrie. If you’re in medicine, nursing, pharmacy, or sports medicine, there are some strong options here.

Employer: United Health Services (UHS)

United Health Services (UHS) Location: Johnson City, NY – UHS Wilson Medical Center

– UHS Wilson Medical Center Type: Full-time , rotational shifts, 40 hrs/week

, rotational shifts, Pay: $54.17 – $81.25/hour (experience-based)

Inpatient pharmacist role focused on safe, accurate medication use, clinical verification, and monitoring therapy outcomes. You’ll work with Epic, support med reconciliation, help prevent adverse drug events, and even precept students and residents.

Employer: United Health Services (UHS)

United Health Services (UHS) Location: Johnson City, NY

Type: Full-time , 40 hrs/week , day shift

, , day shift Pay: $318,026 – $397,600/year

Board-certified/eligible neurologist to build a Movement Disorder program or run a general neurology practice with a strong movement focus. Work with a large neuro team, access DBS and focused ultrasound programs, and get a robust package with sign-on bonus, loan forgiveness, CME time/funds, relocation help, and visa sponsorship.

Employer: United Health Services (UHS)

United Health Services (UHS) Location: Johnson City, NY – NT2 Cardiac Telemetry, UHS Wilson Medical Center

– NT2 Cardiac Telemetry, UHS Wilson Medical Center Type: Full-time , days, 40 hrs/week

, days, Pay: $44.77 – $67.15/hour (experience-based)

Leadership RN role in a busy medical/surgical observation unit, coordinating 24/7 operations and mentoring staff. Great fit if you have a BSN, at least 2 years of clinical experience, and want to blend bedside care with team leadership.

Employer: Guthrie

Location: Johnson City, NY (outreach to local schools)

(outreach to local schools) Type: Per diem / part-time

Pay: $48.23/hour

Certified athletic trainer role supporting high school and junior high athletes with injury prevention, on-field care, rehab, and safe return-to-play. Ideal if you’re CAATE-trained, BOC certified, licensed in NY (PA a plus), and enjoy working with teens and school sports.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.