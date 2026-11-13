undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Johnson
🏥 Johnson, AR Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month
9 days ago
Healthcare hiring around Johnson, AR is steady, with new roles popping up in clinics, hospitals, and travel nursing. Here are a few solid options if you’re ready for a change or extra hours.
Medical Assistant, PRN – Willow Creek Women’s Clinic
- Employer: Freeman Health System
- Location: Johnson, AR (Willow Creek Women’s Clinic)
- Type: Part-time / PRN, 1st shift, Monday–Friday, no weekends or holidays
- Salary: Not listed
This role supports women’s health providers with vitals, patient intake, and EMR charting in a busy clinic. Great fit if you’re a certified/registered Medical Assistant with at least 1 year of clinic experience and want weekday hours plus access to Freeman’s benefits (for eligible part-time staff).
HIM Tech – Certified | Willow Creek | Days
- Employer: Freeman Health System
- Location: Johnson, AR (Willow Creek)
- Type: Full-time, Days
- Salary: Not listed
Work behind the scenes in medical records, helping with chart prep, storage, retrieval, and supporting coding and reimbursement. Ideal if you have a high school diploma (some college preferred) and 1–3 years of medical records experience, and want full-time hours with health, dental, vision, retirement match, and PTO.
RN – Operating Room (Travel Program)
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Johnson, AR (travel nurse role)
- Type: Full-time / Travel assignment
- Salary: Competitive hourly rate + potential tax-free stipend (if eligible); exact amount not listed
Join a travel program where you work with one recruiter and choose from local or non-local OR RN assignments. Perks include no mid-contract pay cuts, referral bonuses (up to $1000 per referral), and license reimbursement when you need a new state license.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings listed nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.