Healthcare hiring around Johnson, AR is steady, with new roles popping up in clinics, hospitals, and travel nursing. Here are a few solid options if you’re ready for a change or extra hours.

Employer: Freeman Health System

Freeman Health System Location: Johnson, AR (Willow Creek Women’s Clinic)

(Willow Creek Women’s Clinic) Type: Part-time / PRN , 1st shift, Monday–Friday, no weekends or holidays

, Salary: Not listed

This role supports women’s health providers with vitals, patient intake, and EMR charting in a busy clinic. Great fit if you’re a certified/registered Medical Assistant with at least 1 year of clinic experience and want weekday hours plus access to Freeman’s benefits (for eligible part-time staff).

Employer: Freeman Health System

Freeman Health System Location: Johnson, AR (Willow Creek)

(Willow Creek) Type: Full-time, Days

Salary: Not listed

Work behind the scenes in medical records, helping with chart prep, storage, retrieval, and supporting coding and reimbursement. Ideal if you have a high school diploma (some college preferred) and 1–3 years of medical records experience, and want full-time hours with health, dental, vision, retirement match, and PTO.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Vibra Travels Location: Johnson, AR (travel nurse role)

(travel nurse role) Type: Full-time / Travel assignment

Salary: Competitive hourly rate + potential tax-free stipend (if eligible); exact amount not listed

Join a travel program where you work with one recruiter and choose from local or non-local OR RN assignments. Perks include no mid-contract pay cuts, referral bonuses (up to $1000 per referral), and license reimbursement when you need a new state license.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.