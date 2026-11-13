The Johns Creek Literary Fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Johns Creek United Methodist Church, 11180 Medlock Bridge Rd, Johns Creek, GA. Ariel Lawhon, New York Times bestselling author of “The Frozen River,” will headline the event and discuss her upcoming book “The Pirate Queen” in conversation with Patti Callahan Henry, bestselling author of 17 novels, including “The Story She Left Behind.” The fair will also feature a panel of regional suspense writers, 30 local authors, all-day giveaways, free registration for attendees, and $45 VIP tickets that include a signed book, priority seating, photo and reception with Ariel Lawhon, and a swag bag, in partnership with Arts on the Creek. More information and registration: https://bit.ly/489DU6I

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Johns Creek, Georgia - Government