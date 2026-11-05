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Johns Creek
Enjoy Fall Colors in Johns Creek Parks
3 days ago
Residents are invited to visit Johns Creek parks this autumn to enjoy peak fall colors along local trails. The city encourages people to get outside, walk the paths, and take in the seasonal views across its park system. Learn more about Johns Creek’s parks here: https://bit.ly/4z73ncb
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Johns Creek, Georgia - Government
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