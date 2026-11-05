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🏭 Johns Creek, GA Manufacturing – Several Onsite Roles Open Now
Johns Creek is busy in the manufacturing world right now, especially with hands-on technical and quality roles. If you like solving problems on the production floor, these openings are worth a look.
Associate III, Electromechanical Technical Support – OEE
- Employer: Alcon
- Location: Johns Creek, GA (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM – 2:30 PM EST
Support complex electromechanical systems in a high-tech eye-care manufacturing plant. You’ll troubleshoot and repair equipment, lead small technical projects, mentor junior techs, and help boost Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE).
QA Associate Quality Engineer
- Employer: Alcon
- Location: Johns Creek, GA (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST
Quality-focused role supporting manufacturing and distribution for eye-care products. You’ll handle non-conformances, manage product quarantine, audit processes against FDA/ISO rules, and work closely with operations and engineering.
Control / Electromechanical Technical Support Engineer
- Employer: Zapnix LLC
- Location: Johns Creek, GA (Onsite)
- Type: Full-time, Permanent
- Schedule: Second Shift, Monday–Friday, 2:00 PM – 11:00 PM EST
Hands-on controls and maintenance role in a manufacturing setting. You’ll work with electrical control circuits, Siemens PLC systems, pumps, valves, and other process equipment, using your 5–7+ years of experience to keep production running safely and smoothly.
If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your resume while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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