🏭 Johns Creek, GA Manufacturing – Several Onsite Roles Open Now

Johns Creek is busy in the manufacturing world right now, especially with hands-on technical and quality roles. If you like solving problems on the production floor, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Alcon

Alcon Location: Johns Creek, GA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM – 2:30 PM EST

Support complex electromechanical systems in a high-tech eye-care manufacturing plant. You’ll troubleshoot and repair equipment, lead small technical projects, mentor junior techs, and help boost Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE).

Employer: Alcon

Alcon Location: Johns Creek, GA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST

Quality-focused role supporting manufacturing and distribution for eye-care products. You’ll handle non-conformances, manage product quarantine, audit processes against FDA/ISO rules, and work closely with operations and engineering.

Employer: Zapnix LLC

Zapnix LLC Location: Johns Creek, GA (Onsite)

Type: Full-time, Permanent

Schedule: Second Shift, Monday–Friday, 2:00 PM – 11:00 PM EST

Hands-on controls and maintenance role in a manufacturing setting. You’ll work with electrical control circuits, Siemens PLC systems, pumps, valves, and other process equipment, using your 5–7+ years of experience to keep production running safely and smoothly.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and send in your resume while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.