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🍽️ Multiple Johns Creek Restaurant Jobs at New Wine Bar
Johns Creek’s food scene is growing, and this new wine bar is hiring across the board. If you like busy nights, good food, and steady shifts, these are worth a look.
Line Cooks
- Employer: Cru Wine Bar Restaurant
- Location: Johns Creek, GA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.00 – $22.00 per hour
Help launch a brand-new restaurant by cooking to standard recipes, keeping a clean station, and plating dishes that look as good as they taste. Good fit if you have kitchen experience and care about presentation and consistency.
Sous Chef / Lead Cook
- Employer: Cru Wine Bar
- Location: Johns Creek, GA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $36,000 – $55,000 per year
Step into a key back-of-house role at a new wine bar, helping design and prepare creative dishes while handling some kitchen admin. Ideal if you bring strong culinary skills, high energy, and want to work closely with the chef and managers.
Server
- Employer: Cru Wine Bar
- Location: Johns Creek, GA (in person)
- Type: Part-time or Full-time
- Pay: $2.13 per hour (plus tips)
- Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training
Join a fast-paced, wine-focused restaurant with a lively atmosphere and room to grow. Best for someone with at least 1 year of restaurant experience who loves guest service and can handle busy shifts on their feet.
Restaurant Manager
- Employer: Cru Wine Bar
- Location: Johns Creek, GA (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $34,755 – $69,351 per year
- Benefits: Dental, health, vision insurance; paid time off
Lead front-of-house operations for a new opening, from guest flow and service quality to end-of-shift cashouts and supporting the GM. Great if you have 3+ years of restaurant experience and want a hands-on leadership role.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the restaurant is still building its opening team.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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