🍽️ Multiple Johns Creek Restaurant Jobs at New Wine Bar

Johns Creek’s food scene is growing, and this new wine bar is hiring across the board. If you like busy nights, good food, and steady shifts, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cru Wine Bar Restaurant

Cru Wine Bar Restaurant Location: Johns Creek, GA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $22.00 per hour

Help launch a brand-new restaurant by cooking to standard recipes, keeping a clean station, and plating dishes that look as good as they taste. Good fit if you have kitchen experience and care about presentation and consistency.

Employer: Cru Wine Bar

Cru Wine Bar Location: Johns Creek, GA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $36,000 – $55,000 per year

Step into a key back-of-house role at a new wine bar, helping design and prepare creative dishes while handling some kitchen admin. Ideal if you bring strong culinary skills, high energy, and want to work closely with the chef and managers.

Employer: Cru Wine Bar

Cru Wine Bar Location: Johns Creek, GA (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time or Full-time

Pay: $2.13 per hour (plus tips)

(plus tips) Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training

Join a fast-paced, wine-focused restaurant with a lively atmosphere and room to grow. Best for someone with at least 1 year of restaurant experience who loves guest service and can handle busy shifts on their feet.

Employer: Cru Wine Bar

Cru Wine Bar Location: Johns Creek, GA (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $34,755 – $69,351 per year

Benefits: Dental, health, vision insurance; paid time off

Lead front-of-house operations for a new opening, from guest flow and service quality to end-of-shift cashouts and supporting the GM. Great if you have 3+ years of restaurant experience and want a hands-on leadership role.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the restaurant is still building its opening team.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.