Charming people don't make things about themselves

\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cp>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=3hFnvU_1GlG8cuq00" style="display:none" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hFnvU_1GlG8cuq00" width="1500" height="1500" >\u003c/p>\u003ciframe title="Feed embed for a catalog" class="nb-audio" src="https://www.iheart.com/podcast/27293201/?ihrnetwork=true&embed=true">\u003c/iframe>\u003cp>See \u003ca href="https://omnystudio.com/listener" target="_self" rel="nofollow">omnystudio.com/listener\u003c/a> for privacy information.\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>