Reedy Reels Film Festival seeking filmmakers by end of month

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Reedy Reels Film Festival is accepting film submissions for its 2027 festival happening this April.

This year’s festival features six categories: Music Video, Documentary, Short Film, Creative Commercial, College Student Film and High School Student Film. The submission deadline is November 30 and can be done here (Submissions - Reedy Reels - Greenville SC). Use code REEDY12FILM25 for 25% off submissions.

“Every year brings a new and amazing mix of submissions,” said Rhodes Farrell, Executive Director of the festival. “We cannot wait to start reviewing them.”

Film selections and official schedule will be released in late February and early March. Tickets/Passes can be purchased here (Tickets/Passes - Reedy Reels - Greenville SC) for the festival occurring Apri 1 -4 at the South Carolina Children’s Theatre in the heart of Greenville, South Carolina.

“The mission of Reedy Reels Film Festival is to showcase talented and independent filmmakers while diversifying Greenville’s cultural community through the art of film and independent filmmaking,” Farrell said. “Expect some more exciting announcements in the coming weeks.”

About The Reedy Reels Films Festival:

The Reedy Reels Film Festival promotes the appreciation of the art of filmmaking while generating support for independent filmmakers, especially in the Upstate. The festival will engage the community and create exposure for local filmmaking while building inspiration and new opportunities for local artists. Learn more at reedyreels.com.

Photo by Reedy Reels Film Festival



