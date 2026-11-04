Sales start for Enclave at Augusta

GREENVILLE, SC – The Furman Group of Herlong Sotheby’s International Realty has started list the first units in a six-condominium community a block from the County Square Project.

The Enclave at Augusta is a boutique collection of architecturally distinctive condominium residences with private rooftop terraces in the heart of Greenville. Construction has started on the 1,890 SF units, with each featuring three bedrooms, three and a half baths, and a two-car garage.

Each unit will include hardwood floors throughout, custom cabinetry, quartz and natural stone countertops, ensuite guest bedrooms, spa inspired primary suite bathrooms, and designer trim and door packages.

The Enclave at Augusta is just blocks from the heart of the massive $1 billion County Square project. This is a 40-acre mixed used district that is being reimagined with shops, retails, restaurants and more.

“The residents of The Enclave will have access to a new wave of dining, shopping, and entertainment with the Country Square redevelopment less than a block away,” said Patrick Furman, Managing Broker of Herlong Sotheby’s International Realty.

This is another great project downtown that the Furman Group has listed, he said. It previously sold all 27 residences in the Augusta Row Townhomes community, which is just a few blocks from the Enclave at Augusta.

“With Augusta Road Townhomes, we successfully marketed, listed and sold out those properties,” Furman said. “Enclave at Augusta is another opportunity to show what we do best.”

About Herlong Sotheby’s International Realty

Herlong Sotheby’s International Realty is one of the leading and most trusted names in real estate in the Upstate of South Carolina. Originally founded by Owner/CEO Joan Herlong as AugustaRoad.com Realty in 2011, the firm has since handled thousands of properties in the Greenville and Upstate area. In 2017, the company affiliated with Sotheby’s International Realty, becoming Joan Herlong & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty. The company has more than tripled in agent count and production volume since that time. In 2024, it took on its current name. Learn more at www.herlongsir.com .





About Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC

Founded in 1976 to provide independent brokerages with a powerful marketing and referral program for luxury listings, the Sotheby’s International Realty network was designed to connect the finest independent real estate companies to the most prestigious clientele in the world. Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a full franchise system. Affiliations in the system are granted only to brokerages and individuals meeting strict qualifications. Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC supports its affiliates with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational, and business development resources. Franchise affiliates also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744.

Photo by Herlong Sotheby's International Realty



