Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway running from Nesquehoning station

The Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway will run train rides from the Nesquehoning Regional Railroad Station, 1 Iron Horse Way, Nesquehoning, PA 18240 on Saturday, 2026-11-07 and Sunday, 2026-11-08 with departures at 9:00 AM, 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM, and 3:00 PM. Special options include a Locomotive Cab Ride, Private Caboose, an extra 9:00 AM departure, the Black Diamond Company Store open on site, food trucks on Saturday and Sunday, and free parking; cab rides and caboose seats must be booked by phone or with ticket agents in person. Any unused Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway tickets are valid for these rides; for questions call (570) 325-8485. More information: https://www.LGSRY.com

This content is adapted from materials provided by Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway