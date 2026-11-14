Canada’s updated travel advice for Costa Rica puts crime and personal security squarely in front of Canadians planning winter trips. In its Nov. 13 report, The Traveler described strengthened warnings about theft, robberies and violent incidents, citing a Sept. 9, 2026, advisory-page update and an Oct. 14, 2026, bulletin entry. The guidance advises a high degree of caution because of crime.

That is not a recommendation to stay away. The Traveler reported that Canada has not advised against travel to Costa Rica and that airlines and tour operators have not announced broad schedule changes in response. For travelers with reservations, the immediate task is to review lodging security, transportation arrangements and insurance terms, not assume the advisory requires cancellation.

Updated guidance, but conflicting accounts of a level change

There is an important distinction between stronger advisory language and a higher formal risk rating. The Traveler’s Nov. 13 article describes an increase in the overall level. However, its separate report on the crime warning says Costa Rica’s Level 2 rating has been unchanged since mid-2022, with stronger wording introduced in updates during 2026. Those accounts conflict on whether the rating itself rose.

They agree on the guidance travelers face: exercise a high degree of caution because of crime. According to The Traveler’s explanation of Canada’s four-level system, Level 2 sits below the recommendation to avoid nonessential travel. The strengthened language should not be confused with a travel prohibition or presented as a new November restriction.

The timing still matters for winter planning. The Traveler identifies December through March as Costa Rica’s typical peak period for Canadian winter visitors. Its report says flights between Canadian gateways and San José or Liberia remain in normal circulation.

Crime concerns extend beyond unattended bags

The updated guidance addresses both opportunistic theft and more serious violence, according to The Traveler. Bag snatching, pickpocketing, break-ins and theft from rental cars are recurring concerns, including in popular tourist areas. Parked vehicles and unattended belongings are specifically identified as targets.

The Traveler also describes warnings about armed robbery in certain locations and violent crime in some urban districts and parts of the Caribbean and Pacific coasts. Its report links those concerns to places where drug-trafficking routes and gang activity intersect with tourism infrastructure. A resort town or coastal address is not, by itself, a security guarantee.

The precautions reported by The Traveler are concrete: keep valuables out of sight, use secure hotel safes when possible and do not leave belongings unattended. The guidance also urges robbery victims to prioritize personal safety over possessions because resistance can cause confrontations to escalate.

Nighttime movement deserves particular attention. The Traveler reports advice to avoid isolated areas after dark, exercise caution in urban centers and resort towns, arrange licensed airport transportation and seek local information about specific neighborhoods and beaches.

National crime figures need local context

Costa Rica’s security pressures are substantial, but a national homicide count does not measure an individual visitor’s risk. Q Costa Rica, citing figures from the Organismo de Investigación Judicial, reported 873 homicides in 2025, compared with the record of 905 in 2023. It reported that nearly eight in 10 cases were linked to settling scores or revenge.

Q Costa Rica emphasized that lethal violence is unevenly distributed and that much of it involves criminal disputes. That does not remove the risk to visitors; the publication also noted official warnings about armed robbery and other violent crimes affecting tourists. It does mean that countrywide figures should not substitute for checking the actual location of a hotel, rental home or planned stop.

Rental properties warrant a closer look. Q Costa Rica cited an Overseas Security Advisory Council report describing increased robberies at rental properties, especially isolated ones, along with reports of break-ins and armed robberies affecting tourists. For a booking decision, location, access and security deserve attention alongside the view and nightly rate.

Check insurance before changing a reservation

The advisory does not automatically establish a right to cancel a trip and recover the cost. According to The Traveler, some Canadian travel insurance policies factor government advisories into eligibility for cancellation or interruption benefits. Coverage can depend on the warning level and whether a qualifying change occurred after booking or purchasing insurance.

The distinction between heightened caution and advice to avoid nonessential travel matters here. The Traveler notes that policy conditions vary by insurer and plan. Travelers considering cancellation should check the actual wording rather than treat a news headline about a tightened warning as proof that benefits apply.

Medical coverage also deserves scrutiny, particularly on remote itineraries. In its report on the October advisory refresh, The Traveler said Canadian guidance highlights the concentration of high-quality private hospitals in San José and more basic care in remote regions. It also emphasizes insurance that covers medical evacuation.

Roads and beaches remain part of the safety assessment

Crime is the central concern, but it is not the only one relevant to an itinerary. The Traveler’s Nov. 13 report says Canadian and other government advisories flag traffic accidents, poor rural and mountain roads, and nighttime driving outside major centers. The same report identifies strong rip currents and limited lifeguard coverage as significant beach hazards.

The Traveler also reports that Canadians are encouraged to register their trips with consular services, which can help officials contact them during an emergency. Monitoring local developments remains important before departure and while traveling.

Keep the response proportionate. Canada’s guidance, as described by The Traveler, does not call for abandoning Costa Rica plans. It does call for taking security seriously at the level where travelers make decisions: the property they book, the transport they arrange, the belongings they leave exposed and the places they enter after dark.