Where to Travel in December 2026: Beaches, Markets & Ski Towns

Where Should You Travel in December 2026?

Sandals and swimming, or market lights and mountain snow? Deciding where to travel in December 2026 starts with that pleasant dilemma, followed by a less glamorous question: can you leave before the holiday rush?

These eight picks cover both kinds of December escape, with Phuket and Krabi treated as one regional comparison. Start with Punta Cana for early-month all-inclusive value, Phuket or Krabi for typically favorable beach weather, Vienna for Christmas markets, New York for big-city festivities, and Aspen Snowmass for skiing.

Planning snapshot: October 28, 2026. Prices, hotel openings, and operating schedules can change; confirm your dates before paying. December rewards a little homework, especially when “holiday dinner included” turns out to mean everything except the holiday dinner you wanted.

Quick Facts

Best Time to Visit: December 1–19 often offers better beach-resort value; December 12–19 is worth considering for Aspen Snowmass. Market schedules vary.

December 1–19 often offers better beach-resort value; December 12–19 is worth considering for Aspen Snowmass. Market schedules vary. Currency: Mexican peso, Dominican peso, Aruban florin, Thai baht, Vietnamese dong, euro, and U.S. dollar. Prices quoted below are in U.S. dollars.

Mexican peso, Dominican peso, Aruban florin, Thai baht, Vietnamese dong, euro, and U.S. dollar. Prices quoted below are in U.S. dollars. Language: Spanish in Mexico and the Dominican Republic; Dutch and Papiamento in Aruba; Thai, Vietnamese, German, and English elsewhere. English is common in major visitor areas, not universal.

Spanish in Mexico and the Dominican Republic; Dutch and Papiamento in Aruba; Thai, Vietnamese, German, and English elsewhere. English is common in major visitor areas, not universal. Getting There: Compare airfare with the final airport transfer; a convenient arrival time can matter more than a slightly cheaper ticket.

December 1–19 vs. December 20–31: When to Go and What You’ll Pay

December 20 is a useful planning divider, not a universal price switch. Beach resorts and ski towns often become more expensive around Christmas. Vienna’s market weekends and New York’s holiday season can command strong prices well before then.

Eight Destinations at a Glance

Cancún: Easy resort escape; warm days, occasional showers or windy fronts; five to seven nights. Early-month flexibility helps; Christmas brings stronger demand.

Easy resort escape; warm days, occasional showers or windy fronts; five to seven nights. Early-month flexibility helps; Christmas brings stronger demand. Punta Cana: All-inclusive relaxation; warm beach weather with passing rain; five to seven nights. A strong early-month value candidate; compare festive supplements later.

All-inclusive relaxation; warm beach weather with passing rain; five to seven nights. A strong early-month value candidate; compare festive supplements later. Aruba: Couples and resort lovers; warm, breezy, with rain possible; five to seven nights. Early dates may broaden choice; beachfront Christmas stays can be expensive.

Couples and resort lovers; warm, breezy, with rain possible; five to seven nights. Early dates may broaden choice; beachfront Christmas stays can be expensive. Phuket or Krabi: Beaches, food, and coastal scenery; generally drier, hot weather; seven to ten nights. Early dates deserve comparison; late stays may require gala dinners.

Beaches, food, and coastal scenery; generally drier, hot weather; seven to ten nights. Early dates deserve comparison; late stays may require gala dinners. Phu Quoc: Resort-focused tropical downtime; typically warm and relatively dry; five to seven nights. Compare established hotels; holiday minimum stays can limit flexibility.

Resort-focused tropical downtime; typically warm and relatively dry; five to seven nights. Compare established hotels; holiday minimum stays can limit flexibility. Vienna: Markets and culture; cold, with rain or snow possible; three to four nights. Weekdays can help; individual markets close on different dates.

Markets and culture; cold, with rain or snow possible; three to four nights. Weekdays can help; individual markets close on different dates. New York: Lights, theater, and museums; cold and changeable; four to five nights. Early December isn’t automatically cheap; New Year’s Eve needs separate pricing.

Lights, theater, and museums; cold and changeable; four to five nights. Early December isn’t automatically cheap; New Year’s Eve needs separate pricing. Aspen Snowmass: Skiing and mountain atmosphere; winter conditions with variable coverage; five to seven nights. Early stays may offer fewer operating mountains; Christmas raises the full trip cost.

One concrete comparison: according to Google Flights, the cheapest JFK–Cancún round-trip fare was $531 for December 12–19, versus $885 for December 22–29. That’s one route and two departure dates, not a universal holiday markup.

For hotels, compare December 8–12, December 20–24, and December 27–31 using identical occupancy, room type, meals, cancellation terms, and tax treatment. Missing results mean limited availability in that search, not a destination-wide sellout. The weather descriptions here are typical seasonal conditions, not a December 2026 forecast.

1. Cancún, Mexico: An Easy Beach Escape With a New-Hotel Watch

Warm escape. Cancún suits travelers who want a straightforward beach vacation without complicated island transfers. December typically brings daytime temperatures in the low 80s Fahrenheit and warm seawater. Rain generally eases from autumn, but cold fronts can bring wind and rough swimming conditions. Check beach flags, not just the sunshine icon.

Best Base, Food, and Experiences

The Hotel Zone offers direct beach access at many resorts and a broad choice of restaurants. Puerto Cancún combines marina-side dining and shopping with a different waterfront setting; don’t assume every hotel there has an equally convenient swimming beach.

Build in a beach day, a Yucatecan meal featuring cochinita pibil or sopa de lima, and one properly planned archaeological excursion. Chichén Itzá deserves an early departure and a full day, not a squeezed-in outing between breakfast and a spa appointment.

Where to Stay and How to Arrive

The Royal Cancun Beach Resort is an established bay-facing option. Check the precise meal package; premium items and New Year’s Eve events can cost extra.

Opening watch:Grand Hyatt Cancun Beach Resort is scheduled for December 10 as a beachfront all-inclusive property. Confirm functioning restaurants, pools, and beach facilities directly before making an opening-dependent reservation; keep a refundable alternative.

Fly into Cancún International Airport and prearrange transportation. Resort location and traffic affect the transfer. Compare early December with Christmas week using complete totals rather than promotional starting rates.

2. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic: A Strong Early-December All-Inclusive Value Candidate

Warm escape. Punta Cana belongs near the top of your December vacation ideas if the goal is beach time with predictable spending. It’s a particularly promising early-month all-inclusive comparison, not a proven cheapest destination for every departure city.

Choose the Resort, Not Just the Room

Bávaro works well for a beach-centered stay. Families should prioritize children’s facilities, room layouts, and age-based pricing. Couples seeking quiet should distinguish a genuinely adults-only property from an adults-only section within a larger family resort.

Lopesan Costa Bávaro Resort, Spa & Casino and Iberostar Waves Punta Cana are useful beachfront options to compare. Check which restaurants and drinks your room category includes, whether premium dining costs extra, and whether children’s rates materially change the total.

A promotional nightly price doesn’t establish Christmas availability. Use the date windows above and keep cancellation conditions identical; a nonrefundable offer isn’t equivalent to a flexible booking.

Keep the Itinerary Easy

Plan beach time, perhaps a short guided nature outing, and a Dominican meal. Mangú makes a satisfying breakfast; sancocho is worth seeking when offered. Off-resort meals and excursions usually sit outside the all-inclusive bill.

Punta Cana International Airport is the main gateway. Confirm whether transfers are included and request the journey time for your specific resort. “Punta Cana” covers a sizable resort area; an airport name isn’t a transfer estimate.

3. Aruba: A Premium Beach Holiday for Couples and Resort Lovers

Warm escape. Aruba is a compelling choice when you care more about beach atmosphere and resort style than finding the lowest nightly price. Expect warm weather, often in the mid-80s Fahrenheit, plus trade winds. December can still bring showers; the island isn’t rain-free.

Eagle Beach or Palm Beach?

Eagle Beach suits travelers who favor a broad sweep of sand and a somewhat calmer setting. Palm Beach offers larger resorts, watersports, and convenient access to a lively restaurant strip. Individual properties vary, so compare the actual beach frontage and walking routes.

For an adults-only stay, consider Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort. Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa is another Eagle Beach option; Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino provides a Palm Beach base.

Secrets Baby Beach Aruba, opened in June 2025, is a newer option near San Nicolas, not a December 2026 debut. Its southern location makes it a different itinerary choice from the main resort strip.

Budget for the Island Beyond the Beach

Combine a beach day with an island outing and a seafood or keshi yena dinner. Reserve holiday meals ahead. From Queen Beatrix International Airport, taxis can suffice for a mostly stationary resort stay; a rental car is useful for exploring several areas. Compare early and late December directly, since older seasonal rates aren’t reliable Christmas quotes.

4. Phuket or Krabi, Thailand: Warm Beaches and Dramatic Coastal Scenery

Warm escape. Choose Phuket for its range of resort areas and dining; choose Krabi for limestone scenery and boat-access adventures. December is generally part of the Andaman coast’s drier season, with daytime temperatures around 31°C, or 88°F, and warm nights. Boat trips still depend on wind and sea conditions.

Pick One Beach Base

On Phuket, Kata and Karon offer established beach-town infrastructure; Bang Tao spreads resorts and restaurants along a longer coastline. SAii Laguna Phuket is a Bang Tao option. The Slate offers a different setting near Nai Yang and the airport.

In Krabi, Ao Nang is convenient for restaurants and excursions. Railay brings dramatic scenery but requires a boat transfer; luggage handling, tides, and arrival times matter. Rayavadee is a Railay-area choice. For quieter resort downtime, compare The Tubkaak Krabi Boutique Resort in Tubkaek.

Leave Room for Weather and Lunch

Plan a beach day, a weather-dependent island excursion, and southern Thai food. Ask about shrimp paste, fish sauce, and chili when ordering; “vegetarian” and “mild” benefit from clarification.

Compare Phuket International Airport with Krabi International Airport, including connections and the final road or boat transfer. For late December, check compulsory festive dinners and minimum stays. One comfortable base usually beats spending half your vacation transferring between photogenic beaches.

5. Phu Quoc, Vietnam: Tropical Downtime and a Resort-Opening Watch

Warm escape. Phu Quoc typically enjoys a relatively dry December. A daily average around 27°C, or 81°F, is a useful planning guide, not a daytime-high forecast; afternoons can be warmer.

Long Beach or the Southern Island?

Long Beach makes sense for airport access and a choice of restaurants. Khem Beach and the southern island suit travelers happy to spend more time within a resort. Check transport costs before choosing a remote property, especially if you expect to eat elsewhere most evenings.

InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort and JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa are established choices in those respective areas.

Opening watch: If considering the planned Park Hyatt Phu Quoc, check Hyatt’s official opening and reservation information before building a December trip around it. Request written confirmation of operating restaurants, pools, beach access, and cancellation protections. An established hotel is the simpler choice if soft-opening uncertainty would spoil the holiday.

Keep Connections and Entry Rules Straight

Fly into Phu Quoc International Airport; connections depend on your origin. Don’t assume an island visa exemption covers an itinerary involving mainland Vietnam. Check the rules for your passport and every transit point.

Leave time for a beach afternoon and a seafood dinner, confirming the price before ordering fish sold by weight. Compare complete early- and late-month hotel totals, including any Christmas or New Year’s gala charge.

6. Vienna, Austria: Christmas Markets With Dates That Matter

Festive destination. Vienna is for the traveler who wants market lights, palace rooms, and a coffeehouse refuge when fingers go numb. Early December offers broad market choice; after Christmas, the itinerary needs adjustment, not abandonment.

December Market Calendar

Scheduled dates to confirm with each market’s official calendar before booking:

Rathausplatz: November 13–December 26, 2026.

November 13–December 26, 2026. Spittelberg: November 13–December 23, 2026.

November 13–December 23, 2026. Schönbrunn: November 6, 2026–January 6, 2027.

November 6, 2026–January 6, 2027. Belvedere: November 20–December 31, 2026.

Spittelberg remains on the schedule for December 20–23; markets don’t collectively close on December 20. Expect reduced Christmas Eve hours and check skating separately from market operations.

Build a Walkable Stay

Pair Rathausplatz with central sightseeing, give Schönbrunn its own palace-and-market outing, and leave time for coffee and cake. Market entry is generally free; food, drinks, skating, and palace admission are separate expenses.

The Innere Stadt is convenient for walking. A U-Bahn-connected neighborhood can widen hotel choice. Hotel Beethoven Wien, at Papagenogasse 6 near the Naschmarkt, is a lodging candidate to compare.

Per Google Hotels, sampled Vienna rates for December 12–15 ranged from $126–$266 per night, with a $191 median. This is a search snapshot, not a citywide average or a quote for the hotel above.

Vienna Airport has rail connections into the city. Use walking and the U-Bahn afterward, and book Christmas Eve dinner before arrival. Our European Christmas market guide helps with wider itinerary planning.

7. New York City: Holiday Lights, Shows, and Neighborhood Celebrations

Festive destination. New York delivers holiday spectacle with plenty to do indoors when the weather turns unpleasant. Come for the lights and theater, not guaranteed snow. December can just as easily serve cold rain.

Group the Big Sights Together

Start around Rockefeller Center, between West 48th and West 51st Streets, continue past Fifth Avenue’s department-store displays, and finish around Bryant Park at Sixth Avenue and West 42nd Street. Confirm 2026 programming before promising anyone a particular display or skating session.

Viewing public decorations and browsing many markets generally doesn’t require a reservation. Skating, shows, observation decks, and popular restaurants often do. Book the things with limited capacity; leave breathing room between them.

Choose Convenience Without Living in a Crowd

Midtown reduces travel time for a holiday-heavy itinerary. Park Terrace Hotel, at 18 West 40th Street beside Bryant Park, is a conveniently located candidate. A well-connected downtown base offers a different neighborhood feel, with subway trips to Midtown.

Compare JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark using airfare plus ground-transfer cost and time. Once in town, group sightseeing geographically rather than repeatedly crossing Manhattan.

Plan one advance-booked holiday meal and one flexible neighborhood dinner. Check Christmas Day restaurant hours directly. Early December is already busy; Christmas and New Year’s Eve are separate pricing periods. If visiting Times Square on December 31, consult official access guidance rather than assuming an ordinary evening stroll is possible.

8. Aspen Snowmass, Colorado: Skiing and a Festive Mountain Stay

Festive mountain destination. Aspen Snowmass requires three calendars: mountain operations, hotel prices, and your flight schedule. Getting all three aligned matters more than finding a room with a particularly handsome fireplace.

Aspen Mountain and Snowmass are scheduled to open November 26, 2026; Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk are scheduled for December 12. Confirm with the resort. Opening day doesn’t mean every trail or lift will operate.

Consider December 12–19

This window potentially combines four-mountain scheduled operations with dates before peak Christmas demand. It isn’t a guarantee of abundant snow or inexpensive lodging.

Downtown Aspen suits restaurant access and evening atmosphere; Snowmass favors a slope-focused stay. Compare Limelight Hotel Aspen with Limelight Hotel Snowmass, checking the actual lift access, shuttles, and room configuration.

Plan skiing or lessons alongside a non-ski afternoon. Altitude and travel fatigue aren’t a great combination; take the first day gently, hydrate, and bring appropriate layers.

Price the Whole Ski Trip

Aspen/Pitkin County Airport is convenient, but winter weather can disrupt mountain flying. Compare actual schedules with alternatives such as Eagle County or Denver, accounting for lengthy winter road transfers. Build in a buffer before anything you absolutely cannot miss.

Add lift access, lessons, rentals, lodging, and transfers before deciding what’s affordable. Check pass restrictions and purchase deadlines directly. Christmas-week lessons and dinners deserve early reservations, just like the room.

Flights, Hotels, Dining, and Holiday Booking: Your Practical Checklist

Getting There and Around

Compare door-to-door cost, including checked bags, connections, transfers, and arrival times. Long-haul Southeast Asia trips usually make more sense with enough nights to recover from the journey. Confirm licensed taxis, official airport transport, rental-car requirements, and boat-transfer schedules. A remote bargain hotel can stop being a bargain after several expensive rides.

Where to Stay

Judge the final checkout total: taxes, resort fees, meals, children’s charges, deposits, minimum stays, and cancellation deadlines. Check compulsory festive dinners even if you don’t intend to attend. For new openings, obtain written confirmation of the operating date and included facilities; retain an established alternative if your trip depends on the launch.

Where to Eat

At all-inclusives, distinguish included restaurants from paid specialty venues and premium menu items. Reserve Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve meals where availability is limited. In cities, don’t assume your preferred neighborhood restaurant opens on the holiday. A confirmed dinner reservation is especially welcome after a cold sightseeing day.

Weather, Documents, and Protection

Pack sun protection and light rain protection for tropical destinations; warm layers and comfortable, weather-resistant footwear for cities; suitable winter equipment for skiing. Check forecasts close to departure. Consult official entry requirements for your passport and transit itinerary, current travel advisories, and insurance terms for disruption and winter sports. Coverage depends on the policy, not the reassuring name of the plan.

Where Is Warm in December?

Cancún, Punta Cana, Aruba, Phuket, Krabi, and Phu Quoc all offer warm-weather possibilities. The Andaman coast and Phu Quoc are typically in relatively drier seasons. None promises uninterrupted sunshine. For more beach-focused choices, see our December beach planning guide.

Is It Cheaper to Travel Before December 20?

Often for beach resorts and ski towns, but not always. The JFK–Cancún airfare examples favor the earlier week; they don’t prove every route follows suit. Vienna market weekends and New York can already be expensive. Compare the same room and terms across dates, not unlike-for-like sale banners.

Which Christmas Markets Stay Open After December 25?

Vienna’s scheduled options include Rathausplatz through December 26, Belvedere through December 31, and Schönbrunn through January 6, 2027. Spittelberg is scheduled to finish December 23. Check individual holiday hours before setting out.

Price and schedule note: Planning date: October 28, 2026. Google Flights and Google Hotels figures are search snapshots, not locked fares or hotel offers; confirm the current checkout total. Use official hotel, airline, resort, and market calendars for operating details. Recent guest reviews can reveal recurring service or construction concerns, but they don’t establish future opening dates or destination-wide availability.

Choose Your December Trip by Dates First, Destination Second

If your calendar is flexible, start with early-month all-inclusive comparisons in Punta Cana or a longer beach stay in Phuket or Krabi. Choose Vienna around the markets you actually want to visit. Pick New York for holiday atmosphere and indoor variety; choose Aspen Snowmass with flexibility for terrain conditions and winter transfers.

Traveling December 20–31? Secure suitable accommodation and understand the complete holiday bill before committing to nonrefundable flights. Warm places to visit in December aren’t automatically inexpensive, and festive destinations don’t share one Christmas schedule.

The booking sequence is simple:

Choose your dates and trip style: beach downtime, markets, city celebrations, or skiing. Compare complete flight-and-hotel totals: include transfers, meals, fees, and cancellation terms. Reserve the essentials: holiday dining, lessons, shows, and limited-capacity activities.

Then leave a little space in the itinerary. December is more enjoyable when every hour doesn’t come with a confirmation number.