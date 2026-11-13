NEW ORLEANS, United States - A tanker struck American Cruise Lines’ docked American Heritage on the Mississippi River around 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, setting off a rescue operation involving passengers and crew aboard the riverboat. TravelPulse identified the tanker as Atlantic Asphalt and reported that more than 130 people were aboard the cruise ship.

More than a dozen people were taken to local hospitals, according to TravelPulse. The Guardian reported that the cruise ship was taking on water and published news agency photographs showing it lying on its side as emergency personnel responded.

For passengers’ families, the immediate priority is obtaining direct information from American Cruise Lines rather than trying to establish someone’s status through social media footage. Travelers booked on upcoming American Heritage departures should contact the operator before starting their journey to the ship. The company’s initial statement addressed the collision and evacuation, not future sailing arrangements.

What Happened to American Heritage

The Port of New Orleans press secretary told local media that the tanker collided with American Heritage at approximately 12:30 p.m., according to The Guardian. Port authorities put the passenger count at about 129, plus crew. That passenger-only figure is distinct from the total of more than 130 people aboard reported by TravelPulse.

American Cruise Lines confirmed that its vessel was stationary when the collision occurred.

“American Cruise Lines can confirm that our riverboat, American Heritage, was involved in a collision while it was docked in New Orleans,” the company said in a statement quoted by TravelPulse.

The distinction matters. This was not a collision between two cruise vessels navigating past one another. The operator said its riverboat was docked when it was struck by a tanker using the river.

The Guardian described footage circulating on social media that showed the cruise ship rolling onto its side, with passengers climbing onto balcony railings to keep from sliding into the water. Those images convey the severity of the emergency, but they do not establish a complete passenger count or the outcome for everyone aboard.

Evacuation, Hospital Treatment and Passenger Accountability

American Cruise Lines said guests and crew had been evacuated and that it was working with emergency authorities.

“We are in close coordination with the U.S. Coast Guard and local authorities. Guests and crew were evacuated, and we are deeply concerned for everyone involved,” the company said, according to TravelPulse.

The Guardian’s live coverage described rescue efforts as ongoing. The operator’s evacuation statement and those rescue updates should not be read as a final accounting of everyone involved. The quoted company statement did not provide a passenger-by-passenger accounting or a final injury total.

TravelPulse reported that more than a dozen people were transported to hospitals for treatment. It did not specify the severity of their injuries in the details provided.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said he was in contact with local officials and law enforcement, The Guardian reported. Rep. Troy Carter, whose district includes parts of New Orleans, also said he was monitoring the response.

“I am monitoring the situation closely and praying for the swift rescue of survivors and for all emergency crews responding to the situation,” Carter wrote on social media, according to The Guardian.

Collision Cause Remains Unresolved

No cause was established in the initial statements. Mechanical failure has been raised as a possibility, not a finding.

Martin J. Davies, a maritime expert at Tulane University, told local broadcaster Fox 8 that steering or propulsion failure could explain why an upriver vessel failed to avoid the moored cruise ship, The Guardian reported.

“This ship is headed upriver and for it to have lost the ability to avoid the moored vessel, there must have been some fairly substantial failure, with the steering gear or the propulsion of the ship to prevent them from avoiding the vessel on shore,” Davies said.

His assessment was based on footage. It should not be treated as an investigative conclusion or an assignment of responsibility. Davies also noted the vessels’ proximity to a bridge and said the tanker had avoided striking it.

For Cruise Travelers, Separate the Emergency From Itinerary Decisions

The practical issue for an upcoming American Heritage guest is narrower than the dramatic footage: whether their specific departure will operate and what arrangements the cruise line will provide. The company’s quoted statement did not answer those questions. Before traveling to the embarkation point, ask for written confirmation of the sailing’s status and any replacement vessel, revised boarding location or cancellation terms. Do not assume an alternative has been arranged.

Travelers booked on other ships should avoid making the opposite mistake: treating this collision as proof that every New Orleans cruise is canceled or inaccessible. The emergency involves a named vessel at a specific location. Check your own operator’s departure instructions and local access notices before changing flights or hotels. A serious river incident warrants checking; it does not, by itself, establish the status of an unrelated sailing.

For affected passengers, immediate safety and medical needs come first. Once those are addressed, keep operator communications and receipts for any necessary replacement transportation or lodging. Those records can support later discussions with the cruise line or an insurer, but the initial evacuation statement did not promise reimbursement. The next consequential updates are a complete accounting of passengers and crew, clearer medical information and specific instructions for guests whose travel has been interrupted.