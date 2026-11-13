The inbox stopped cooperating; the departure boards largely didn’t. A global Microsoft outage that began Thursday disrupted airline communications and customer support into Friday, affecting carriers including Virgin Atlantic and Air India. But flights at Manchester, Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted appeared largely unaffected, according to DFNI in its Nov. 13 report.

The disruption was detected after midday U.S. Eastern Time, 17:00 GMT, on Thursday and affected at least 74 countries, according to BBC News. Microsoft 365 services including Outlook, Teams and the artificial intelligence assistant Copilot experienced connectivity problems, putting everyday business communications under strain.

For travelers, the useful distinction is between a communications problem and a flight disruption. Aurigny advised passengers to check in and arrive normally for scheduled departures, while asking customers making bookings to manually record their details, according to BBC Guernsey. The airline’s phone lines and WhatsApp service remained open.

UK airports kept flights moving

DFNI reported that departure boards at Manchester, Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted showed aircraft departing as scheduled. At the time of its report, the airports weren’t warning travelers to allow extra time on arrival because of the Microsoft outage. That’s a more reassuring picture than the scale of the global technology failure might suggest, though it describes conditions at those airports rather than a guarantee for every flight.

Manchester and Liverpool airports also told BBC News that their operational systems were unaffected and operations were running normally. Manchester said the disruption affected its corporate setup and minor technical processes, rather than the systems keeping flights operating.

Manchester was using a workaround to process domestic passengers, the BBC reported, but the airport described it as an established procedure. Liverpool John Lennon Airport likewise said the outage wasn’t affecting operations. Those details matter: an airport can be dealing with a technology problem without that problem becoming a departure delay.

Airline email support took the hit

Virgin Atlantic was experiencing some email communication issues, according to DFNI. The publication also reported that major airlines were continuing operations, with most saying flights remained on schedule. Its account centered on disrupted communications and the measures airlines were using to keep service going, not widespread cancellations.

Air India temporarily rerouted its email services so customer queries could continue reaching the airline without interruption, according to The Associated Press. The carrier said its flight operations were unaffected. That adds an important distinction to DFNI’s account of rerouted communications: the airline was changing how messages reached it, rather than changing its flight operation.

IndiGo also reported disruption to email support that affected its ability to receive customer queries, AP reported. Its other support channels remained operational, and the airline said flights were unaffected. For an IndiGo customer trying to reach support during the disruption, email was therefore the affected channel; the airline wasn’t reporting the same problem across all ways of contacting it.

Aurigny gave customers more specific alternatives. Alongside its phone and WhatsApp services, the ticket desk at Guernsey Airport remained available for very urgent matters, BBC Guernsey reported. Its instruction to write down booking details was a practical response to the communications disruption, not an announcement that bookings or flights had stopped.

Travel notifications were affected, too

The communications problems weren’t confined to airlines. Canada’s Via Rail warned that passengers might not receive emails about their trips because of the outage, BBC News reported. Its notice concerned the delivery of trip information; it wasn’t a statement that train services had stopped.

DFNI also noted that many travel retail businesses depend heavily on Microsoft connectivity. That helps explain why the incident reached beyond airline customer service desks. Still, the specific passenger-facing effects described by the operators were narrower: interrupted email support, potentially missing trip emails and alternative ways to contact staff.

Microsoft reported recovery, with lingering delays

Microsoft was reporting progress by Friday, but recovery wasn’t complete. According to AP, the company described broader improvements in North America, sustained improvements across much of Europe and encouraging recovery signals in the Asia-Pacific region. Some users were beginning to report that their email access had returned.

Access returning didn’t necessarily mean every message would arrive promptly. Microsoft warned that some users could still experience intermittent access problems or delayed email delivery while recovery work continued, AP reported. The company was also prioritizing reductions in email queues and backlogs, a relevant detail for travelers waiting for replies from affected support teams.

DFNI reported that the cause had not been identified at the time of its account. BBC News reported Microsoft’s explanation that its servers had experienced higher-than-usual stress. AP reported that Microsoft had no indication of malicious activity.

A communications outage, not a blanket travel shutdown

The disruption reached courts, government departments, healthcare organizations and AI services, according to AP. Its breadth was substantial, but that shouldn’t obscure the more specific travel picture: airlines and airports were reporting different effects, and several explicitly said their operations were continuing.

For passengers, the clearest instructions came from the individual operators. Aurigny said to arrive normally and record booking details; IndiGo said its non-email support channels remained open; Air India rerouted customer emails. Those distinctions are worth keeping in view. An unanswered message is frustrating, especially with a trip approaching, but in this outage it wasn’t, by itself, evidence that the flight had stopped moving.