JetBlue raises economy first-bag fees to $50-$70

JetBlue raised checked bag fees Tuesday, Nov. 3, for the second time this year, citing higher fuel and operating costs. The first checked bag now starts at $50 for off-peak travel and $55 during peak periods, up from $39 and $49, respectively, according to the New York Post.

The new first-bag fees range from $50 to $70 each way for most economy trips within the U.S., Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean, according to the Associated Press. The starting prices require advance payment; waiting until the final 24 hours before departure makes checking luggage more expensive. But travelers who already bought their tickets before the change retain the previous rates.

Which JetBlue bookings get the higher bag fees?

The new fees apply to flights booked starting Nov. 3, 2026. Tickets purchased before that date retain the previous baggage fees, including existing holiday reservations, according to The Points Guy. The distinction is the booking date, not simply whether the flight departs after the announcement.

The Points Guy identifies the affected bookings as Blue, Blue Basic, Blue Extra and EvenMore within the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean and Canada. Free-baggage benefits for eligible passengers remain unchanged.

For someone holding a holiday ticket bought before Nov. 3, the immediate task is to confirm the baggage charge attached to that reservation rather than assume the newly advertised fee applies. For a new booking, the higher charges belong in the trip budget unless a free-bag benefit covers the luggage.

First checked bags now cost $50 to $70

For affected passengers paying for a first checked bag, the price depends on whether the travel date falls in a peak period and whether they pay at least 24 hours before departure. According to the Associated Press, the fees are charged each way:

Off-peak travel, paid at least 24 hours ahead: $50.

$50. Peak travel, paid at least 24 hours ahead: $55.

$55. Off-peak travel, paid within the final 24 hours: $60.

$60. Peak travel, paid within the final 24 hours: $70.

The Associated Press identifies Thanksgiving and the winter holidays as peak periods. That makes the booking-date distinction particularly important for holiday travelers: an existing reservation purchased before Nov. 3 keeps the previous fees, while a new reservation falls under the revised schedule.

Advance payment matters most at the expensive end of that schedule. The New York Post reported that JetBlue encouraged passengers to add checked bags at least 24 hours before departure to save up to $15 on the first bag. Paying ahead does not eliminate peak pricing; it avoids the additional charge for waiting.

Second checked bags also cost more

According to The Points Guy’s fee breakdown, a second checked bag costs $70 during off-peak periods when paid in advance, or $75 without advance payment. During peak periods, those prices become $75 and $85. The Associated Press confirms that second-bag charges are each way and can reach $85 at the airport.

For travelers carrying enough equipment or luggage to need two checked bags, the second-bag price deserves its own check before purchase. The $50 starting price describes only the first bag under the least expensive payment and travel-date conditions. It is not a flat baggage allowance for the reservation.

Who can still check a bag for free?

The increase does not remove JetBlue’s existing free-bag benefits. According to the New York Post, JetBlue Plus, JetBlue Business and JetBlue Premier cardmembers can check one bag free for themselves and up to three travel companions.

The same report says TrueBlue Mosaic members receive at least one free checked bag, while Mosaic 2, 3 and 4 members receive two. The Points Guy also reports that free-baggage benefits remain unchanged and that passengers flying in JetBlue’s premium Mint cabin continue to receive their first checked bag free.

Those exceptions make the applicable benefit more important than the headline price. A passenger covered for one bag should distinguish that allowance from the separate charge for a second bag. Likewise, the cardholder benefit reported by the Post extends to specified companions; it is not simply a discount on the cardholder’s own luggage.

There is also an alternative for passengers who do not need to check anything. The Points Guy reports that JetBlue permits a full-size carry-on across fare types, including Blue Basic. The airline no longer bars its basic economy passengers from using overhead bins. That policy remains separate from the checked-bag increase.

Higher fuel costs, another baggage increase

This follows a March increase of up to $9, according to the New York Post. The publication also reported that United, Delta and Southwest raised checked-bag fees during the past year amid higher fuel prices.

The Associated Press reported that the unresolved war with Iran and restrictions on traffic through the Strait of Hormuz have kept jet fuel prices elevated. JetBlue said its average fuel price reached $3.91 per gallon during the summer, up 57% from a year earlier. The airline expected that figure to reach $4.64 during the final three months of the year, up 85% from the same period a year earlier, according to AP.

JetBlue’s stated rationale is to offset fuel and operating expenses while keeping base fares competitive, the New York Post reported. For travelers who check luggage, though, the base fare is only part of the price. The useful comparison is the fare plus the applicable baggage charge, after accounting for the booking date, travel period, payment deadline and any free-bag entitlement.