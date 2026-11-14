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Can the NY Jets even make it close against the Bills?
By Michael Nania,13 days ago
When you’re a 7.5-point underdog at home, it says a lot about the nation’s faith in your ability to even make a game competitive. Losers of four straight and fresh off a 35-12 beatdown in Kansas City, the 2-7 New York Jets are expected to be shellacked by the 7-1 Buffalo Bills, who are coming off a 17-point road win over a far stronger Minnesota Vikings team. The Bills also outscored Aaron Glenn’s Jets by a score of 65-18 across last year’s season sweep.