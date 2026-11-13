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This young NY Jets duo has shown sneaky star potential
By Connor Long,7 days ago
Despite a 2-7 record, the New York Jets’ young core, particularly on offense, still gives fans a reason to tune in on Sundays. The Jets’ skill-position group has been more than encouraging so far, and the future in that facet looks brighter than ever. The team’s young wide receiver unit is separating at a league-best level, while Braelon Allen has emerged at running back to form a strong duo with Breece Hall.