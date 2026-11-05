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What is the right price for the NY Jets to trade these 3 key players?
By Connor Long,5 days ago
The NFL trade deadline is less than a week away, and questions about the New York Jets’ plans are emerging. While it seems unlikely that the team will move stars like Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall, anything can happen on trade deadline day. Just think back to last year; who would have told you they believed the Jets would trade Sauce Gardner?