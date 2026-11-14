Coastal Pines Technical College has named Chase Kelly as its 2026-2027 Alumni of the Year. Kelly finished the college’s Railroad Systems Management program in 2016, began his career with Wabtec supporting CSX in Waycross, Georgia, and now owns Automate South, a business that uses technology and automation to help other businesses improve operations, boost efficiency, and grow.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Coastal Pines Technical College