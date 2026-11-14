Jesup’s food and hospitality scene is steady and hiring. If you like working with people and staying busy, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Great Clips

Great Clips Location: Jesup, GA (near Walmart, Hibbett Sports, Cato)

(near Walmart, Hibbett Sports, Cato) Type: Full-time

Pay: Stylists earn about $31/hour on average (base pay + tips + commission + bonuses)

Busy salon with steady walk-in traffic, so you’re not sitting around waiting for clients. Credit card tips are paid out every evening, plus 401(k), holiday pay, paid vacation, and ongoing training to help you grow.

Employer: Journey

Location: Jesup, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Cook for residents in a care setting, using your institutional or healthcare kitchen experience. Offers quarterly raises, 401(k), health insurance, free life insurance, company smartphone, and chances for professional development in a team-focused environment.

Employer: Great Clips

Great Clips Location: Jesup, GA (near Walmart, Cato, Hibbett Sports)

(near Walmart, Cato, Hibbett Sports) Type: Part-time

Pay: Stylists earn about $30/hour on average (base pay + tips + commission + bonuses)

Great for stylists who want flexible hours but still want a busy salon and steady income. You get daily credit card tips, 401(k), holiday pay, paid vacation, and training to build your skills.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.