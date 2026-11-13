Jesup’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new roles popping up in nursing, mental health, and autism support. If you’re in care work and want steady hours close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: CHE Behavioral Health Services

CHE Behavioral Health Services Location: Jesup, GA (Skilled Nursing & Assisted Living facilities)

(Skilled Nursing & Assisted Living facilities) Type: Full-time or Part-time, flexible schedule

Salary: Not listed

Provide in-person psychotherapy to seniors and medically complex adults in nursing homes and assisted living communities. Fully licensed clinicians get private-practice-style autonomy, steady referrals, admin support (including an AI scribe for notes), and full benefits with 401(k) match.

Employer: Journey

Journey Location: Jesup, GA

Type: Not listed (12-hour shifts 7a–7p / 7p–7a )

Not listed (12-hour shifts ) Salary: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Work in long-term care, directing CNAs and supporting residents through admissions, discharges, and daily care. Journey offers perfect attendance bonuses, quarterly raises, United Healthcare, free life insurance, 401(k), and company cell phones in a team-focused setting.

Employer: Journey

Journey Location: Jesup, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Lead resident care in a long-term care setting, overseeing LPNs and CNAs and managing assessments, care plans, and physician orders. Perks include quarterly raises, attendance bonuses, 401(k), United Healthcare, free life insurance, company smartphones, and CE/pro development support.

Employer: Amaze ABA

Amaze ABA Location: Jesup, GA

Type: Other (case-based ABA work)

Other (case-based ABA work) Salary: $25–$35 per hour + $100 sign-on bonus after 90 days

Provide 1:1 ABA therapy to children with autism, following BCBA treatment plans and tracking progress. This role offers strong clinical support, BCBA supervision, fieldwork hours, mentorship, and clear growth paths, plus referral bonuses and ongoing new cases.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many teams keep good candidates in mind for the next opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.