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Jesup

Human Communication course offered in Jesup, Waycross

3 days ago
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Coastal Pines Technical College is offering COMM 1100: Human Communication in person at its Jesup and Waycross campuses, with a focus on listening, understanding, and responding skills. The course gives hands-on practice and is especially useful for students planning healthcare careers. Students can explore spring course options through Coastal Pines Technical College.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Coastal Pines Technical College

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