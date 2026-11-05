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Education
College and Career Info Night on Nov. 17
6 days ago
Parents and community members are invited to learn about programs and opportunities from Coastal Pines Technical College and Southern Pines College and Career Academy on November 17 from 4:30–6:30 p.m. at 1334 Golden Isles Highway W.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Coastal Pines Technical College
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