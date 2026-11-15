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🐱 Sweet Jessup Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Jessup has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are with Sunshine's Friends Cat and Dog Rescue and are ready for their next chapter.
Bell
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Sunshine's Friends Cat and Dog Rescue
- Phone: (410) 796-7327
Bell is a young black-and-white kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re hoping to raise a kitten and watch her personality bloom, Bell could be a great match.
👉 Meet Bell and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gaby
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Sunshine's Friends Cat and Dog Rescue
- Phone: (410) 796-7327
Gaby is another adorable black-and-white kitten ready for a forever family. She’s the perfect age to settle into a new home and bond closely with her people.
👉 Meet Gaby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Theo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and white
- Personality: Happy fellow, loves catnip, enjoys cuddling in his bed
- Good with: Children and other cats
- Medical: Microchipped, neutered, and vaccinated
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Sunshine's Friends Cat and Dog Rescue
- Phone: (410) 796-7327
Theo is a great all-around cat who would fit well into many homes. If you want a friendly, social companion who already does well with kids and other cats, Theo is a wonderful choice.
👉 Meet Theo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Julio
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and white
- Personality: Loving, gentle, very people-focused
- Background: Taken in after being left outside when his previous owners moved away
- Medical: Microchipped, vaccinated, and neutered
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Sunshine's Friends Cat and Dog Rescue
- Phone: (410) 796-7327
Julio is a handsome gentleman who still loves people, even after being left behind. He tried to get into a neighbor’s house for safety, and now he’s hoping for a real forever home where he’ll be cherished.
👉 Meet Julio and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Jessup, MD and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Call Sunshine's Friends Cat and Dog Rescue at (410) 796-7327 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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