Jessup has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are with Sunshine's Friends Cat and Dog Rescue and are ready for their next chapter.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Sunshine's Friends Cat and Dog Rescue

Phone: (410) 796-7327

Bell is a young black-and-white kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re hoping to raise a kitten and watch her personality bloom, Bell could be a great match.

👉 Meet Bell and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Female Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Sunshine's Friends Cat and Dog Rescue

Phone: (410) 796-7327

Gaby is another adorable black-and-white kitten ready for a forever family. She’s the perfect age to settle into a new home and bond closely with her people.

👉 Meet Gaby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Shorthair / Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Personality: Happy fellow, loves catnip, enjoys cuddling in his bed

Happy fellow, loves catnip, enjoys cuddling in his bed Good with: Children and other cats

Medical: Microchipped, neutered, and vaccinated

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Sunshine's Friends Cat and Dog Rescue

Phone: (410) 796-7327

Theo is a great all-around cat who would fit well into many homes. If you want a friendly, social companion who already does well with kids and other cats, Theo is a wonderful choice.

👉 Meet Theo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Personality: Loving, gentle, very people-focused

Loving, gentle, very people-focused Background: Taken in after being left outside when his previous owners moved away

Taken in after being left outside when his previous owners moved away Medical: Microchipped, vaccinated, and neutered

Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Sunshine's Friends Cat and Dog Rescue

Phone: (410) 796-7327

Julio is a handsome gentleman who still loves people, even after being left behind. He tried to get into a neighbor’s house for safety, and now he’s hoping for a real forever home where he’ll be cherished.

👉 Meet Julio and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Jessup, MD and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Call Sunshine's Friends Cat and Dog Rescue at (410) 796-7327 or click the links above to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.