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🚚 Jessup, MD Supply Chain Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Jessup’s warehouses and logistics hubs are busy right now, and several employers are hiring. If you like fast-paced work and staying on the move, these are worth a look.
Route Sales Manager
- Employer: Aramark
- Location: Jessup, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a team of route drivers and sales reps, grow accounts, and keep routes running smoothly. You’ll use your 2–4 years in transportation/logistics, strong communication skills, and clean driving record to manage daily operations and customer relationships.
Warehouse Unloader
- Employer: Capstone Logistics, LLC
- Location: Jessup/Baltimore, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $800–$1,000 weekly, paid weekly
- Schedule: 1st shift, Mon–Fri, 7am–Finish
Hands-on warehouse role loading/unloading trucks, sorting freight, and keeping the dock moving. Very physical work with benefits after 60 days, paid training, and room to grow if you like a high-energy, performance-based environment.
Helper / Packer / Mover
- Employer: Coleman Worldwide Moving
- Location: Jessup, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16–$18 per hour, plus possible incentives
Active job helping pack, move, and load household goods for local and longer-distance moves. Offers paid vacation after 1 year, health benefits, paid holidays, and even scholarship opportunities for college students working summer seasons.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and apply while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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