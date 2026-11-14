Jessup’s tech and industrial scene is busy right now, especially for cleared sales pros and folks who know how to lead complex projects. Here are several strong Sales & Marketing openings worth a look.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Location: Jessup, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,400 – $160,000 USD annually (Jessup)

Sales role focused on AI, generative AI, and emerging tech for U.S. Defense and Intelligence customers. You’ll shape use cases, drive adoption, and work with senior national security leaders—must be a US Citizen with active Top Secret clearance and able to obtain TS/SCI with polygraph.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Location: Jessup, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $176,100 – $238,200 USD annually (Jessup)

Senior version of the AI Specialist role, leading large, complex AI and emerging tech deals across multiple agencies. A fit if you have 7+ years in tech platform sales, deep AI/ML exposure, and a Top Secret or above clearance, and want to help build out new AI practices in the NatSec space.

Employer: Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Location: Jessup, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $142,800 – $193,200 USD annually (Jessup)

Application deadline: Nov 15, 2026

High-impact senior account executive role selling AWS cloud and AI into global DefenseTech, Aerospace & Defense, DoD, and NatSec partners. You’ll own strategy, C‑suite relationships, and a global book of business—requires Top Secret or above clearance and a strong track record in cloud/SaaS sales and partner development.

Employer: United Electric Supply

Location: Jessup, MD

Type: Full-time

Lead the region’s lighting project sales team for a 100% employee‑owned electrical distributor. You’ll manage quoting and project management for commercial, industrial, and institutional lighting projects, mentor a team, and partner closely with sales, vendors, and operations; comes with health benefits, 401(k), employee stock ownership, paid time off, and education support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how flexible they can be.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.