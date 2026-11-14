Jessup’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you want full-time leadership or a flexible part-time role. Here are a few strong picks hiring in our area.

Employer: Cintas

Cintas Location: Jessup, MD

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: $21.18 – $26.68/hour

Support customers and field techs on fire alarms, sprinklers, and suppression systems. You’ll handle calls, schedule service, help with permits and invoices, and be a key problem-solver for fire system issues. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, ESOP, paid time off, and holidays.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, Inc

Location: Jessup, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $54,198 – $62,720/year

Run a high-volume Goodwill store with $1.0M–$1.49M in annual sales. You’ll lead a team of 12–25 staff, drive sales and donations, manage production to the sales floor, and handle cash, safety, and merchandising. Weekend availability and 3+ years of retail management are required.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Jessup, MD

Type: Part-time (about 29 hours/week)

Salary: $18.00 – $27.00/hour

Step into a key front-line leadership role at CVS, helping run the store when managers are off-site. You’ll supervise the crew, support opening/closing, handle customer issues, and help with stocking and displays. Flexible schedule (including some early mornings, overnights, and weekends) and access to part-time benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more openings nearby, and roles can move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.