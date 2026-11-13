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🏭 Jessup, MD Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings $23–$154K
Jessup’s industrial corridor is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles and advanced engineering work all in one spot. If you like building, fixing, or improving how things get made, these are worth a look.
Sr Engineer, AME, Global – Advanced Manufacturing
- Employer: BAC (Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc.)
- Location: Jessup, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000 – $154,100 + bonus, overtime eligible
Lead global manufacturing process design for new product platforms, from DFMA and PFMEA to tooling, fixtures, and prototype builds. Great fit if you have 3–5 years in sheet metal fabrication/assembly, strong project management skills, and want a role that touches plants around the world (up to 20% travel).
Electro-Mechanical Technician
- Employer: Liquid Robotics
- Location: Jessup, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $25.72 – $35.37 per hour
Hands-on role assembling, testing, and repairing electro-mechanical systems for autonomous ocean robots. You’ll troubleshoot with minimal supervision, coach other techs, and work both in the shop and outdoors; 2+ years’ industrial experience and comfort lifting 50 lbs are key.
Extraction Technician – Cannabis
- Employer: Verano
- Location: Jessup, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $23/hour
Support cannabis extraction and concentrate manufacturing in a regulated production lab. You’ll run extraction equipment, handle hazardous materials safely, keep tight inventory records, and may rotate into other departments; must be 21+, able to lift 50 lbs, and eligible to register with the state cannabis commission.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, benefits, and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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