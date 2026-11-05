📣 Jessup, MD Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Jessup’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from hands-on e‑commerce to big-brand account leadership. Here are several solid options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: League Outfitters

League Outfitters Location: Jessup, MD (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Experienced with Amazon Seller Central and Walmart Seller Central? This role is all about managing large catalogs, fixing listing issues, and boosting marketplace sales for a family-owned sporting goods company. You’ll use advanced Excel daily and work closely with the fulfillment team to keep inventory, pricing, and account health on point.

Employer: Reyes Beverage Group

Location: Jessup, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (may include discretionary incentive program)

This role focuses on building and managing the Bacardi brand in the market. You’ll handle supplier relationships, marketing plans, events, sampling, and sponsorships with teams and social groups. Comes with a full benefits package (Medical, Dental, Vision, PTO, Retirement, health screenings).

Employer: Reyes Beverage Group

Location: Jessup, MD (territory: Montgomery County)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Route-based role where you’ll grow sales and manage retail accounts across Montgomery County. Expect regular store visits, setting up displays and promotions, and watching inventory and freshness. You’ll need to be 21+, have a reliable car, and be comfortable lifting cases and kegs.

Employer: BAC (Baltimore Aircoil Company, Inc.)

Location: Jessup, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,500–$213,300 + annual bonus eligibility

High-level global role leading key data center customers for BAC. You’ll own the commercial strategy, build executive relationships, and drive long-term growth across regions. Includes travel (~20% domestic and international) and a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k, ESOP, and more).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.