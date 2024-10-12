Open in App
    Jesse Slome

    Free Krispy Kreme Donut: Get Yours with McDonald's Receipt!

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5Owu_0w3oPiyG00
    Get a free Krispy Kreme donut between now and Monday, October 14th.Photo byImage by WikimediaImages from Pixabay

    For the next four days, Krispy Kreme lovers can get a free glazed donut.

    The special promotion celebrates the anticipated arrival of its doughnuts at participating Chicagoland McDonald’s restaurants beginning Tuesday, Oct. 15. The company plans to rollout to 13,500 McDonald’s locations nationwide by the end of 2026.

    According to the company's announcement, Krispy Kreme will give a free Original Glazed doughnut, limit one per guest, to anyone who shows a McDonald’s paper or digital receipt dated between Oct. 10 and 14 at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops nationwide between Oct. 10 and 14.

    The North Carolina-based chain has between 300 and 400 outlets nationally.

    Jesse Slome shares tips and strategies for saving money. Please "Like" this article and "Follow" Slome on Newsbreak to be notified of future information that can benefit you and your family.



