Free Krispy Kreme Donut: Get Yours with McDonald's Receipt!

Get a free Krispy Kreme donut between now and Monday, October 14th. Photo by Image by WikimediaImages from Pixabay

For the next four days, Krispy Kreme lovers can get a free glazed donut.

The special promotion celebrates the anticipated arrival of its doughnuts at participating Chicagoland McDonald’s restaurants beginning Tuesday, Oct. 15. The company plans to rollout to 13,500 McDonald’s locations nationwide by the end of 2026.

According to the company's announcement, Krispy Kreme will give a free Original Glazed doughnut, limit one per guest, to anyone who shows a McDonald’s paper or digital receipt dated between Oct. 10 and 14 at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops nationwide between Oct. 10 and 14.

The North Carolina-based chain has between 300 and 400 outlets nationally.

