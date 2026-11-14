📅 Christmas Tree Lighting at Jessamine County Courthouse

Kick off the holidays with the Jessamine County Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, December 4, 2026, at 6:00 PM.

Join the Jessamine County Fiscal Court at the Jessamine County Courthouse for an evening of festive fun and community time together.

There will be:

Free pictures with Santa Claus

Refreshments

Music and entertainment for families

Bring the kids, invite friends, and enjoy a cozy small-town holiday night.

For more details, call 859-885-4500.