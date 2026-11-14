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Jessamine County
📅 Jessamine County Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 4
12 days ago
📅 Christmas Tree Lighting at Jessamine County Courthouse
Kick off the holidays with the Jessamine County Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, December 4, 2026, at 6:00 PM.
Join the Jessamine County Fiscal Court at the Jessamine County Courthouse for an evening of festive fun and community time together.
There will be:
- Free pictures with Santa Claus
- Refreshments
- Music and entertainment for families
Bring the kids, invite friends, and enjoy a cozy small-town holiday night.
For more details, call 859-885-4500.
More Info: Jessamine County Christmas Tree Lighting - Jessami...
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