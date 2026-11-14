undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📅 Drop Letters to Santa at Courthouse North Pole Mailbox
📅 Letters to Santa at the North Pole Mailbox
Jessamine County is offering a fun holiday tradition for kids and families.
From December 1–23, 2026, a special North Pole Mailbox will be set up at the Jessamine County Courthouse.
Kids can write their letters to Santa and drop them in the mailbox anytime between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM during those dates. All letters placed in the mailbox will be delivered to Santa in time for Christmas.
Event details:
- Dates: December 1–23, 2026
- Time: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
- Location: Jessamine County Courthouse
- Activity: Children and families drop off letters to Santa at the North Pole Mailbox
Bring your child’s letter and make a quick holiday stop at the courthouse to send some magic to the North Pole.
More Info: Letters to Santa: North Pole Mailbox - Jessamine C...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.