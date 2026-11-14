📅 Letters to Santa at the North Pole Mailbox

Jessamine County is offering a fun holiday tradition for kids and families.

From December 1–23, 2026, a special North Pole Mailbox will be set up at the Jessamine County Courthouse.

Kids can write their letters to Santa and drop them in the mailbox anytime between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM during those dates. All letters placed in the mailbox will be delivered to Santa in time for Christmas.

Event details:

Dates: December 1–23, 2026

Time: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Location: Jessamine County Courthouse

Activity: Children and families drop off letters to Santa at the North Pole Mailbox

Bring your child’s letter and make a quick holiday stop at the courthouse to send some magic to the North Pole.