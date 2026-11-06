📅 Veterans Day observance at Jersey Village High School Nov. 11

📅 Veterans Day tribute at Jersey Village High School

Jersey Village High School invites you to honor Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

The school will be remembering and celebrating the bravery, dedication, and sacrifices of our nation’s veterans. Families, students, and staff are encouraged to join in recognizing all who have served.

If you’re connected to Jersey Village High School, mark Nov. 11 on your calendar to take part in the Veterans Day observance and show support for our veterans.